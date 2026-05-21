Marco Rubio's lies once again to instigate a military aggression that would provoke the shedding of Cuban and American blood,' says foreign minister

Cuba accuses top US diplomat of instigating military aggression Marco Rubio's lies once again to instigate a military aggression that would provoke the shedding of Cuban and American blood,' says foreign minister

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla accused US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday of provoking escalation toward military confrontation

"The U.S. Secretary of State lies once again to instigate a military aggression that would provoke the shedding of Cuban and American blood," he wrote on US social media company X.

His remarks came after Rubio said Cuba is posing a “national security threat” to the US.

"Cuba is not, nor has it ever been, a threat to the national security of the United States. It is the U.S. government that ruthlessly and systematically aggresses the Cuban people and that, in recent months, has engaged in provoking desperation among the population and the collapse of the economy by prohibiting fuel imports and reinforcing the extraterritorial nature of the blockade," said Rodriguez Parrilla.

Rodriguez Parrilla also pushed back against Cuba’s designation by the US as a state sponsor of terrorism.

"He (Rubio) insists on the falsehood of labeling Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, when it has been the United States that has acted with complicity and impunity for decades by allowing the organization and execution of terrorist actions against Cuba from its own territory and providing safe haven to notorious confessed terrorists," he added.