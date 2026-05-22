Morning Briefing: May 22, 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Friday, including President Donald Trump saying the US opposes any tolls on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz while vowing that Iran will not be allowed to retain highly enriched uranium, at least 11 countries summoning Israeli envoys over a video showing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir overseeing the mistreatment of detained activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, and the UN’s Palestine agency reporting 125,000 skin infection cases in Gaza linked to rats and parasites during the first five months of this year.
US President Donald Trump said the United States opposes any tolls on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and also vowed that Iran will not be allowed to retain highly enriched uranium.
Asked whether Iran could retain its stockpile of highly enriched uranium under any future arrangement, he answered bluntly: “We don’t need it. We don’t want it. We’ll probably destroy it after we get it, but we’re not going to let them have it.”
Trump reiterated that the US will not let Iran have a nuclear weapon.
"Right now, we're negotiating, and we'll see, but we're going to get it one way or the other. They're not going to have a nuclear weapon," he said.
Eleven countries, including eight European nations, summoned Israeli ambassadors and representatives for reprimand over a video showing Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir overseeing the mistreatment of detained activists from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla.
Ben-Gvir posted the video on social media showing himself taunting the pro-Palestinian activists, who were zip-tied and forced to kneel after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters.
The minister sparked outrage both domestically and internationally after he posted the minute-long video. Dozens of European Parliament lawmakers are calling on the EU to sanction Ben-Gvir and other responsible Israeli officials.
More than 125,000 skin infection cases linked to rats and parasites were reported in the Gaza Strip during the first five months of this year, the UN’s Palestine agency said.
“Another crisis in the Gaza Strip. Rats and parasites are surging. Skin infections are spreading. Risk of disease is increasing,” UNRWA said.
The relief agency said that hundreds of UNRWA medical personnel are treating around 400 cases a day, "but they could do more if they received adequate quantities of medications."
The European Commission cut its 2026 growth forecasts for the EU and euro area, warning that an energy shock triggered by the Middle East conflict is slowing growth and pushing inflation higher.
In its Spring 2026 Economic Forecast, the commission lowered its euro area growth forecast for this year to 0.9% from 1.2% and its 2027 estimate to 1.2% from 1.4%. For the EU, growth is now expected at 1.1% in 2026 and 1.4% in 2027, down from previous forecasts of 1.4% and 1.5%, respectively.
The report said the European economy is facing a fresh energy shock caused by developments in the Middle East, raising production costs and consumer prices while eroding household disposable income and corporate profits.
US chip giant Nvidia reported record fiscal first-quarter revenue and issued stronger-than-expected guidance as demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure continued to drive growth in its data center business.
The company said revenue for the quarter ended April 26 rose 85% from a year earlier and 20% from the previous quarter to $81.6 billion.
Data Center revenue reached a record $75.2 billion, up 92% year-on-year and 21% from the previous quarter, Nvidia said.
Under its previous reporting categories, Data Center compute revenue hit $60.4 billion, while networking revenue rose to $14.8 billion.
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