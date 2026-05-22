Morning Briefing: May 22, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Friday, including President Donald Trump saying the US opposes any tolls on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz while vowing that Iran will not be allowed to retain highly enriched uranium, at least 11 countries summoning Israeli envoys over a video showing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir overseeing the mistreatment of detained activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, and the UN’s Palestine agency reporting 125,000 skin infection cases in Gaza linked to rats and parasites during the first five months of this year.

TOP STORIES

US against Hormuz tolls, will seize Iran’s uranium: Trump

US President Donald Trump said the United States opposes any tolls on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and also vowed that Iran will not be allowed to retain highly enriched uranium.

Asked whether Iran could retain its stockpile of highly enriched uranium under any future arrangement, he answered bluntly: “We don’t need it. We don’t want it. We’ll probably destroy it after we get it, but we’re not going to let them have it.”

Trump reiterated that the US will not let Iran have a nuclear weapon.

"Right now, we're negotiating, and we'll see, but we're going to get it one way or the other. They're not going to have a nuclear weapon," he said.

11 countries summon Israeli envoys over Cabinet minister’s abuse video of Gaza flotilla activists

Eleven countries, including eight European nations, summoned Israeli ambassadors and representatives for reprimand over a video showing Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir overseeing the mistreatment of detained activists from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla.

Ben-Gvir posted the video on social media showing himself taunting the pro-Palestinian activists, who were zip-tied and forced to kneel after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters.

The minister sparked outrage both domestically and internationally after he posted the minute-long video. Dozens of European Parliament lawmakers are calling on the EU to sanction Ben-Gvir and other responsible Israeli officials.

UN reports 125,000 skin infection cases in Gaza linked to rats and parasites

More than 125,000 skin infection cases linked to rats and parasites were reported in the Gaza Strip during the first five months of this year, the UN’s Palestine agency said.



“Another crisis in the Gaza Strip. Rats and parasites are surging. Skin infections are spreading. Risk of disease is increasing,” UNRWA said.



The relief agency said that hundreds of UNRWA medical personnel are treating around 400 cases a day, "but they could do more if they received adequate quantities of medications."



NEWS IN BRIEF

NATO allies are not contributing evenly to support Ukraine, with some countries failing to do enough, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

President Donald Trump announced that the US will send 5,000 additional troops to Poland following talks with Polish officials on strengthening European-led defense cooperation

Tehran and Washington should discuss Moscow's proposal to transfer Iran's enriched uranium to Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism Apostolos Tzitzikostas said the bloc is intensifying efforts to develop medical countermeasures against hantavirus infections.

Syria said it had joined a global initiative aimed at strengthening political commitment to international humanitarian law, describing the move as part of the new administration’s efforts to expand responsible engagement with the international community.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin has asked European Council President Antonio Costa to place Israel’s treatment of EU citizens detained aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla on the agenda of next month’s EU summit.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla accused US Secretary of State Marco Rubio of provoking escalation toward military confrontation

Social media platforms TikTok and YouTube have failed to commit to "any significant changes" to reduce harmful content and are "still not safe enough" for children, Britain's media watchdog Ofcom said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko took part via video conference in a joint Russian-Belarusian nuclear forces exercise, marking the first time the two leaders have directly participated in such a training event.

A new Ebola case was confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo as health authorities reported around 600 suspected cases and 139 probable deaths since the outbreak began in May.

A Paris appeals court found Air France and Airbus guilty of manslaughter over the 2009 Rio-Paris crash that killed 228 people, ordering both companies to pay the maximum fine for negligent homicide of $260,000 each.



BUSINESS & ECONOMY



EU cuts 2026 eurozone growth forecast as Middle East energy shock fuels inflation

The European Commission cut its 2026 growth forecasts for the EU and euro area, warning that an energy shock triggered by the Middle East conflict is slowing growth and pushing inflation higher.

In its Spring 2026 Economic Forecast, the commission lowered its euro area growth forecast for this year to 0.9% from 1.2% and its 2027 estimate to 1.2% from 1.4%. For the EU, growth is now expected at 1.1% in 2026 and 1.4% in 2027, down from previous forecasts of 1.4% and 1.5%, respectively.

The report said the European economy is facing a fresh energy shock caused by developments in the Middle East, raising production costs and consumer prices while eroding household disposable income and corporate profits.

Nvidia's revenue jumps 85% to record $81.6B on AI demand

US chip giant Nvidia reported record fiscal first-quarter revenue and issued stronger-than-expected guidance as demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure continued to drive growth in its data center business.

The company said revenue for the quarter ended April 26 rose 85% from a year earlier and 20% from the previous quarter to $81.6 billion.

Data Center revenue reached a record $75.2 billion, up 92% year-on-year and 21% from the previous quarter, Nvidia said.

Under its previous reporting categories, Data Center compute revenue hit $60.4 billion, while networking revenue rose to $14.8 billion.

