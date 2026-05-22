Trade ministers from 21 economies raise concerns over global protectionism, tariff politics

China urges cooperation as Asia Pacific trade ministers meet in Suzhou Trade ministers from 21 economies raise concerns over global protectionism, tariff politics

Trade ministers from Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies gathered in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou on Friday for a two-day meeting.

China’s international trade envoy Li Chenggang opened the APEC forum, urging regional economies to “send a strong message to the world” in support of cooperation.

China’s call came amid mounting concerns over global protectionism and the impact of US President Donald Trump’s “America First” trade agenda.

China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao could not attend due to “urgent official business,” according to CNBC.

A forum statement said member economies are working to strengthen digital trade systems, improve supply chain connectivity and reduce barriers to cross-border commerce during the summit.

APEC Policy Support Unit Director Carlos Kuriyama warned that protectionist responses could deepen regional fragmentation instead of resolving structural economic problems.

Hong Kong-based news outlet Bastille Post said preliminary consultations before the summit focused heavily on safeguarding the multilateral trading system and countering the “intensifying wave of trade protectionism.”

Algernon Yau, Hong Kong’s commerce secretary, defended the World Trade Organization-centered multilateral trading system and warned against tariffs on electronic transmissions.

APEC is a regional economic forum comprising 21 member economies, including the US, China, Japan, Russia and Australia, that promotes trade, investment and economic cooperation across the Asia-Pacific region.