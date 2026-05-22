Tanker's Armed Security Team fired warning shots at small craft carrying 5 people, forcing it to alter course, says UKMTO

Vessel fires warning shots at approaching craft north of Yemen's Socotra: UK maritime agency Tanker's Armed Security Team fired warning shots at small craft carrying 5 people, forcing it to alter course, says UKMTO

A tanker’s armed security team fired warning shots at a suspicious small craft approaching the vessel north of Yemen’s Socotra island, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Friday.

The maritime agency said it received a report of an incident involving a tanker located 98 nautical miles north of Socotra.

According to the report, the vessel’s company security officer confirmed that a small craft carrying five people approached the tanker.

“The vessel’s Armed Security Team fired warning shots at the small craft which forced them to alter course,” UKMTO said.

Authorities are investigating the incident, it added.

No further details were immediately available.