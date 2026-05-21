Israeli strike causes heavy damage to hospital in southern Lebanon 2 killed in attack near Tebnine Hospital, Lebanese media says

A hospital in southern Lebanon has sustained significant damage from an Israeli airstrike in the town of Tebnine, as Tel Aviv continued its daily attacks despite an ongoing ceasefire.

Two people were killed and a third was injured when a fighter jet struck near Tebnine Hospital on Wednesday, the state news agency NNA said.

According to an Anadolu reporter, the attack has caused heavy damage to the hospital.

At least 16 hospitals have been damaged in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since March 2, figures released by the Lebanese Health Ministry showed.

Official data also revealed that at least 116 people have been killed and 263 wounded in attacks targeting medics and ambulance crews during the same period.

At least 3,089 people have been killed, 9,397 injured and more than 1.6 million displaced since the start of the Israeli assaults in March, according to Lebanese officials.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul