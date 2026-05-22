US approves potential $108.1M Hawk missile system sale to Ukraine Foreign military sale includes maintenance support, spare parts and logistics services for air defense systems

The US State Department on Thursday said that it has approved a possible $108.1 million sale to Ukraine of equipment to sustain the Hawk missile system.

Ukraine requested erectable mast trailers, major modifications and maintenance support, spare parts, consumables, accessories, repair and return support, as well as US government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics services for FrankenSAM HAWK missile systems, according to a congressional notification.

The State Department said the proposed sale supports US foreign policy and national security objectives by improving the security of Ukraine, which it described as a partner contributing to political and economic stability in Europe.

It said the package would enhance Ukraine’s ability to meet current and future threats by strengthening its integrated air defense capabilities for self-defense and regional security missions.

The department added that Ukraine would have no difficulty absorbing the equipment and services into its armed forces, and that the sale would not alter the basic military balance in the region.

The principal contractor for the program is Sierra Nevada Corporation of Englewood, Colorado.

The State Department said there would be no adverse impact on US defense readiness as a result of the proposed sale.