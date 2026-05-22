House committee advances Sunshine Protection Act as Trump says he will work to ensure measure becomes law

Trump backs bill to make daylight saving time permanent in US House committee advances Sunshine Protection Act as Trump says he will work to ensure measure becomes law

US President Donald Trump on Thursday welcomed the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s approval of a bill seeking to make daylight saving time permanent in the US.

The committee voted 48-1 to advance the Sunshine Protection Act, introduced by Rick Scott and Vern Buchanan, as part of the broader Motor Vehicle Modernization Act transportation funding package.

“This is so important in that Hundreds of Millions of Dollars are spent every year by people, Cities, and States, being forced to change their Clocks,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

“Many of these Clocks are located in Towers, and the cost of renting, or using, Heavy Equipment to do this twice a year is prohibitive!,” he added.

Trump said he is “going to work very hard” to ensure the Sunshine Protection Act is signed into law.

“It’s time that people can stop worrying about the ‘Clock,’ not to mention all of the work and money that is spent on this ridiculous, twice yearly production,” Trump said.

“It will also be a very nice WIN for the Republican Party. Take it! We are going with the far more popular alternative, Saving Daylight, which gives you a longer, brighter Day — And who can be against that — This is an easy one!,” he added.

Trump has repeatedly urged lawmakers to approve daylight saving time legislation, saying last year on Truth Social that both chambers should “push hard for more Daylight at the end of the day.”

The Sunshine Protection Act would require states that do not opt out before it takes effect to permanently observe daylight saving time between March and November, while Hawaii and most of Arizona would remain exempt, as they observe standard time year-round.