Government also bans entry to foreigners from neighboring Congo amid surge in cases

Rwanda sets mandatory quarantine for travelers from DR Congo due to Ebola outbreak Government also bans entry to foreigners from neighboring Congo amid surge in cases

Rwanda on Friday tightened its preventive measures for travelers who plan to enter from the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, in response to the Ebola outbreak in the region.

The Health Ministry said Rwandans and foreign residents with valid proof of residency in Rwanda arriving from Congo within the last 30 days will be subjected to mandatory quarantine in line with public health protocols.

It also said all foreign nationals who have traveled to or transited through the Congo within the last 30 days before their intended travel to Rwanda will be denied entry.

The Congo has witnessed a spike in Ebola cases since an outbreak was declared May 15 in Ituri province.

The disease has spread to North Kivu and South Kivu provinces.

About 750 suspected cases and 177 suspected deaths have been reported, the World Health Organization said Friday.

It said at least 82 cases and seven deaths have been confirmed in Congo.

Two imported cases involving Congolese nationals were reported in neighboring Uganda.

Uganda has suspended flights to and from Congo in a bid to prevent the spread.

No case has been reported in Rwanda.

Rwanda's health ministry said the country remains open, safe and prepared, encouraging residents, visitors and event participants to continue with their planned activities while observing standard hygiene practices.

It noted that it has reinforced health screening and vigilance at entry points along land borders with Congo, while enhanced control measures are being enforced at the Kigali International Airport for incoming travelers.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo strain a public health emergency of international concern.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi insisted Wednesday on the need to intensify the multisectoral response to the epidemic by mobilizing all relevant institutions to strengthen prevention and awareness.