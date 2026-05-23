5 people also injured in building collapse, official in city of Fez tells Anadolu

Death toll from building collapse in Morocco rises to 15 5 people also injured in building collapse, official in city of Fez tells Anadolu

The death toll from the collapse of a multi-story residential building in the northern Moroccan city of Fez rose to 15 on Friday, with five injured.

“The number of victims in the city due to the collapse of a residential building has risen to 15 dead and five injured," an official in Fez told Anadolu.

The official added that the five-story residential building in the Jnan Jroudi neighborhood of the Ain Naqbi district completely collapsed.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, authorities concluded rescue operations following the sudden collapse of the building, which caused panic among residents of neighboring buildings.

Authorities also evacuated four adjacent buildings and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse.

No information was available regarding the cause, and no comment has been issued by authorities.

On Thursday, state-owned broadcaster Channel 2 reported that the death toll had risen to 11.