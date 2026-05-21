Fight against terror to ‘continue with full resolve,’ says Pakistan army chief as 27 militants killed Filed Marshal Asim Munir speaks at investiture ceremony held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi

Pakistan’s military chief vowed on Thursday that the country’s fight against terror would continue “with full national resolve” as security forces killed 27 militants during operations in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the military’s media wing.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an investiture ceremony was held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, where Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir conferred military awards on soldiers, officers, and families of those killed in service.

The awards included 50 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) medals and 12 Tamgha-i-Basalat decorations, with posthumous honors received by families of fallen personnel.

Paying tribute to soldiers killed and wounded in operations, Munir said, “Shuhada and Ghazis remain the enduring pride of the nation. Their honour and sacrifice are a sacred trust for every Pakistani.”

He also praised the resilience of the families of slain soldiers and commended the operational readiness of the Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies in ongoing counterterrorism efforts.

Meanwhile, the military said that 23 militants had been killed over the past 48 hours during intelligence-based operations in Datta Khel and Spinwam regions of North Waziristan and the Bannu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Earlier operations this week had killed four other militants, bringing the total to 27.

According to ISPR, those killed included militant commander Jan Meer, also known as Toor Saqib, who was wanted over multiple attacks on security personnel and civilians.

The military said troops recovered weapons, explosives, and improvised explosive devices during the raids and also destroyed underground tunnel and bunker networks used by militants.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in militant attacks in recent years, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. Islamabad has repeatedly accused the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan of carrying out attacks against security forces and civilians while also alleging that militants operate from bases inside Afghanistan, claims denied by the Afghan authorities.