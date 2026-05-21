Ali al-Zaidi calls for joint investigation to review evidence of use of Iraqi territory in attacks

Iraqi prime minister renews condemnation of attacks on Saudi Arabia, UAE Ali al-Zaidi calls for joint investigation to review evidence of use of Iraqi territory in attacks

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi renewed his country’s condemnation Thursday of attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

On Sunday, the UAE said a drone strike originating from Iraqi territory caused a fire in a generator outside the perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant. Saudi Arabia also said air defenses intercepted and destroyed three drones that had entered Saudi airspace from Iraq.

Calling the attacks a "criminal act," Zaidi said an investigation committee has been formed to look into the circumstances of the assaults.

"We affirm the importance of conducting a joint investigation with our brothers in both countries to review all the evidence and proof of the use of Iraqi territory in the two attacks, in order to take all necessary security and legal measures against those involved," he said.

He reiterated rejection of the use of Iraqi territory and airspace "as a launchpad for assaults on brotherly and friendly countries, and we emphasize that it is a meeting point for common interests."

Regional tensions have remained high since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran against Israel and US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely while maintaining a blockade on vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports through the Strait of Hormuz.