'The fascists who govern the State of Israel must answer for their crimes before justice,' Italian MEP Danilo Della Valle says

European lawmakers urge EU sanctions on Israeli minister over abuse of Gaza flotilla activists 'The fascists who govern the State of Israel must answer for their crimes before justice,' Italian MEP Danilo Della Valle says

Italian Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Danilo Della Valle said Thursday that he and 28 other lawmakers had called on the European Union to impose human rights sanctions on Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and others responsible for abuses against Gaza flotilla activists.

In a statement shared on US social media platform X, Della Valle said the lawmakers sent a letter to European Council President Antonio Costa urging the activation of the EU's global human rights sanctions regime.

"The first activists from the Flotilla who have returned home have reported extremely serious incidents: public exposure in handcuffs and chains, physical and psychological violence, degrading treatment and violations of human dignity," he wrote.

He said the EU already has mechanisms for imposing targeted sanctions on individuals and entities accused of serious human rights violations.

"This mechanism has already been used recently against the so-called violent settlers and must now be extended to anyone who has played a direct or indirect role in these abuses. The fascists who govern the State of Israel must answer for their crimes before justice," the lawmaker added.

The call came after a video posted by Ben-Gvir showed activists zip-tied and forced to kneel after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters.

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its convoy had been seized by Israel.

The flotilla, carrying 428 people from 44 countries, departed last Thursday from the Turkish district of Marmaris in a new attempt to break the illegal Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip since 2007.