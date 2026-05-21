‘World Health Organization has unfortunately not done well around the World,’ says US secretary of state, adding that UN agency ‘failed miserably during COVID’

Marco Rubio vows to make sure Ebola outbreak does not reach US ‘World Health Organization has unfortunately not done well around the World,’ says US secretary of state, adding that UN agency ‘failed miserably during COVID’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pledged Thursday to make sure an Ebola outbreak does not reach America, adding that he is willing “to work with anybody” to combat the outbreak.

“The World Health Organization has unfortunately not done well around the world. I think they failed miserably during COVID. They covered for China, and that's how we're getting out of it,” Rubio told reporters.

“That said, we're going to work with anybody who wants to fix that problem. Our number one objective on Ebola … we can't have it affect the United States,” he said. “We can't have Ebola cases coming here.”

“So, you saw we're now not allowing people to come in,” he said, adding that the US has offered to fund 50 clinics for Ebola treatment in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

“We care about Ebola, we don't want anyone dying or being affected by Ebola, but our number one priority will always be making sure it doesn't come to the United States.”

The US imposed new entry restrictions for Americans and lawful permanent residents arriving from three African countries following the Ebola outbreak.

A travel advisory said that from May 21, "all U.S.-bound American citizens and lawful permanent residents (LPRs) who have been present in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan within 21 days of arrival in the United States must only enter through Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) for enhanced screening."

The World Health Organization said 51 Ebola cases have been confirmed in Congo, particularly in the provinces of Ituri and North Kivu, including in the cities of Bunia and Goma.

Uganda has also reported two confirmed cases in the capital, Kampala, including the death of one person who had traveled from Congo.

The latest outbreak is being driven by the Bundibugyo strain, one of several viruses capable of causing Ebola disease, according to the WHO.

Ebola symptoms include fever, muscle pain, rash and in some cases, bleeding. The virus is transmitted through direct contact with bodily fluids, including handling contaminated materials or contact with someone who has died from the disease.

The fatality rate associated with the Bundibugyo strain is estimated to be between 25% and 40%, according to Doctors Without Borders.

By comparison, the estimated global fatality rate for COVID-19 was significantly lower, generally remaining below 1%.