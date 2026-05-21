Prosecutors filed charges against 2 suspects for allegedly planning attacks and assassinations targeting pro-Israel figures, according to Der Spiegel magazine

German prosecutors allege Iran’s Revolutionary Guards planned attacks in Germany Prosecutors filed charges against 2 suspects for allegedly planning attacks and assassinations targeting pro-Israel figures, according to Der Spiegel magazine

German prosecutors filed charges against two suspects accused of acting on behalf of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and of planning attacks against pro-Israel figures, Der Spiegel weekly reported Thursday.

According to the indictment, the main suspect, Ali S., a Danish citizen of Afghan origin, received orders from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in early 2025. He then scouted various addresses in Berlin for planned attacks against Jewish institutions and pro-Israel figures until his arrest last summer.

He reportedly contacted an Afghan national, Tawab M., who investigators said agreed to procure a weapon and hire a contract killer for a planned assassination. Ali S. was arrested last summer in Aarhus, Denmark, in cooperation with local police, while Tawab M. was arrested later, in November.

Ali S.’s defense attorney, Shahryar Ebrahim-Nesbat, told Der Spiegel that they would contest the prosecution’s allegations, emphasizing that the presumption of innocence fully applies to their client.

Iran has previously dismissed similar allegations as Israeli propaganda, but German security officials dispute that, pointing to previous investigations into alleged Iranian-linked surveillance and plots in Germany.