Energy prices close day with declines

Energy commodities post mixed signals during Thursday, but closed the day lower amid uncertainties related to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.



On Thursday, news flow signaling a possible easing of tensions between Iran and the US had a positive impact on markets.



Brent futures traded for $104.9 per barrel as of 2100GMT, down around 0.8%, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices dropped by 0.3% to $98 per barrel.



Benchmark Dutch TTF futures, Europe’s main natural gas contract, plunged 2.9% to below €48 ($55.8) per megawatt-hour.



Heating oil prices decreased by 1.55% to $3.9.

