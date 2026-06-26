South Korean court sentences former first lady Kim to 7 years in bribery case Court finds that Kim Keon-hee accepted bribery in exchange for facilitating job appointments, business favors

A South Korean court on Friday sentenced former first lady Kim Keon-hee to seven years in prison after convicting her of accepting bribes in exchange for facilitating job appointments and business favors, local media reported.

The Seoul Central District Court convicted Kim on all charges related to bribery, ruling that she accepted luxury gifts worth about 300 million won (approximately $195,000) in return for using her influence to mediate various requests, according to broadcaster KBS World.

Kim is the wife of impeached former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Her lawyers argued that she either did not receive the gifts or that they were not linked to any specific favors.

However, the court rejected those arguments and ruled that she repeatedly accepted luxury gifts while treating her influence as a means of exchange, failing in her responsibilities as the president’s spouse.