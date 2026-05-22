Automaker announces plans to launch more than 60 new vehicles and 50 significant refreshes across all brands by 2030

Stellantis reveals $65B strategic plan to accelerate growth Automaker announces plans to launch more than 60 new vehicles and 50 significant refreshes across all brands by 2030

Automotive giant Stellantis unveiled a $65 billion strategic plan named FaSTLAne 2030 to accelerate global growth and profitability.



Chief Executive Officer Antonio Filosa presented the comprehensive five-year roadmap during Investor Day in Michigan on Thursday, according to a press release.

Filosa emphasized the unique strengths of the company to deliver long-term profitable growth.

The automaker announced plans to launch more than 60 new vehicles and 50 significant refreshes across all brands by 2030.



Stellantis committed to investing over €24 billion ($27.8 billion) in global platforms, powertrains and new technologies over the next five years.



The firm stated it expects to produce 50% of global annual volumes on three major global platforms by 2030.

The company also aimed to expand its multi-energy coverage with new hybrids, battery electric vehicles and highly efficient internal combustion engines.

Officials noted that regional capacity utilization will increase significantly with targeted local actions and manufacturing footprint optimizations.

Executives expected the newly launched multi-year program to deliver €6 billion ($7 billion) of annual cost reduction by 2028.



Leaders empowered each region to leverage global scale and implement tailored plans for local markets.

