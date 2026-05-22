‘I will keep fighting for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza,’ says Sen. Ron Wyden

'This conduct is unacceptable,' says US senator on Israeli minister's treatment of Gaza flotilla activists ‘I will keep fighting for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza,’ says Sen. Ron Wyden

US Sen. Ron Wyden on Thursday slammed Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's treatment of Gaza flotilla activists.

"This conduct is unacceptable," Wyden said on US social media company X.

On Wednesday, Ben-Gvir, an influential member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition, posted the video on social media showing himself taunting the pro-Palestinian activists, who were zip-tied and forced to kneel after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters.

Wyden said that Ben-Gvir’s actions were "completely out of step with Jewish values."

"I will keep fighting for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. I introduced a bill that will sanction any government leader who blocks aid for Palestinians," he added.

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its convoy had been seized by Israel.

Ankara safely evacuated 422 humanitarian aid volunteers from 41 countries, including 85 Turkish citizens, who had been part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said late Thursday.



The flotilla departed last Thursday from the Turkish district of Marmaris in a renewed attempt to break the Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007.

