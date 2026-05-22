Foreign Ministry says move reflects new Syria’s push for responsible engagement with international community

Syria joins global initiative to strengthen commitment to international humanitarian law Foreign Ministry says move reflects new Syria’s push for responsible engagement with international community

Syria said Thursday that it had joined a global initiative aimed at strengthening political commitment to international humanitarian law, describing the move as part of the new administration’s efforts to expand responsible engagement with the international community.



In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Ibrahim Olabi, submitted the accession document during a meeting with International Committee of the Red Cross President Mirjana Spoljaric Egger.



The ministry said the step reflected Damascus’ commitment to international law and humanitarian law through practical measures and active diplomacy.



It added that the decision honored the suffering and sacrifices of Syrians caused by “grave and systematic violations” committed by the former regime.



According to the ministry, Syria’s participation seeks to support international efforts to strengthen respect for humanitarian law, protect civilians, reduce human suffering and uphold humanitarian principles during armed conflicts.



Damascus also expressed readiness to contribute responsibly and constructively to the process through multilateral cooperation and closer coordination with international partners, particularly the International Committee of the Red Cross.



Human rights have long remained among the most contentious issues in Syria’s international relations, with UN bodies and rights organizations repeatedly accusing the former regime of arbitrary detention, systematic torture and enforced disappearances.



Under Bashar al-Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, the country faced widespread accusations of systematic abuses and attacks on civilians.



Assad fled to Russia in December 2024, ending decades of Baath Party rule that began in 1963.



A transitional administration led by Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January 2025 and has since pursued broader international engagement and stronger cooperation with international and humanitarian institutions.