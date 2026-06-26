UN nuclear watchdog has begun technical talks with Iran to prepare inspections under US-Iran agreement, Rafael Grossi says

IAEA chief says US-Iran deal grants agency access to Iranian nuclear sites UN nuclear watchdog has begun technical talks with Iran to prepare inspections under US-Iran agreement, Rafael Grossi says

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Friday said that the recent US-Iran agreement gives the UN nuclear watchdog responsibility for supervising Iran's nuclear commitments.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran "specifically indicates" that its nuclear component "will be supervised by the IAEA."

"In order to supervise, we need to inspect. There is no other way," Grossi said.

He said the agency had already begun technical work with Iranian authorities and hoped to be in Iran "soon," adding that differing public statements by the US and Iran reflected "political positioning."

"There is a bit of a war of statements here," he said, adding that the agreement also covers sanctions, territorial integrity, the use of force, economic incentives and freedom of navigation.

Grossi said the IAEA has started technical discussions with Iranian authorities to determine inspection arrangements, including the frequency of inspections, sites to be visited and procedures.

He also said Iran possesses an "important inventory" of more than 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium, as well as uranium enriched to 20% and 5%.

"The first thing that needs to happen is that we have access to the material," he said, adding that inspectors must check seals and confirm that no nuclear material is missing.

Grossi said the 60-day timeframe set by the US and Iran should not be confused with the full implementation period, which would take longer.

He said the IAEA's role is to verify facts rather than assess political intentions.

"Intentions are not enough," Grossi said. "We must verify everywhere, we must verify all the time."