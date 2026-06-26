Beijing says Chinese fishermen are required to comply with laws, vows to protect their rights

China calls for Yellow Sea stability after South Korea raises illegal fishing concerns Beijing says Chinese fishermen are required to comply with laws, vows to protect their rights

China said Friday that maintaining stability in the Yellow Sea and responsibly managing fisheries are in the shared interests of Beijing and Seoul after South Korean President Lee Jae-myung raised concerns over alleged illegal fishing by Chinese vessels.

"Safeguarding the stability of the seawaters between China and Korea is in the interest of both sides, and it is in the interest of both sides to safeguard fisheries in an orderly manner," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing in Beijing.

Responding to questions about Lee's remarks, Guo said China requires its fishermen to comply with relevant laws and regulations while protecting their legitimate rights and interests.

He added that Beijing has maintained close dialogue with South Korea on fisheries-related issues.

The comments came after Lee expressed concern over reports that Chinese vessels continue to fish illegally in waters west of South Korea.

China and South Korea have long experienced periodic disputes over fishing activities in the Yellow Sea, where overlapping maritime interests have occasionally led to diplomatic tensions and law enforcement operations.

Despite recurring disagreements, the two countries have continued consultations aimed at improving fisheries management, preventing illegal fishing and maintaining stability in shared waters.

