Slovenian foreign minister meets Turkish deputy foreign minister on sidelines of Dubrovnik Forum in Croatia

Slovenia, Türkiye reiterate their will to further improve bilateral relations Slovenian foreign minister meets Turkish deputy foreign minister on sidelines of Dubrovnik Forum in Croatia

Slovenia and Türkiye on Friday reiterated their will to further improve bilateral relations.

Announcing that Foreign Minister Tone Kajzer met with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay on the sidelines of the Dubrovnik Forum in Croatia, the Slovenian Foreign Ministry said on US social media platform X: “They expressed interest in preparing a new action plan to further strengthen the Turkish-Slovenian strategic partnership and enhance economic cooperation.”

Kajzer and Bozay also exchanged views on current foreign policy issues.

“Dialogue, cooperation and diplomacy remain the only path to the peaceful resolution of conflicts,” the Slovenian minister said.

In 2011, the two countries signed a strategic partnership agreement during a visit by then-Slovenian Prime Minister Borut Pahor.

This framework has boosted political dialogue, economic cooperation, and people-to-people contacts.

It was extended in 2024 with a new action plan for 2024-2026, and both sides marked its 15th anniversary in March 2026 with joint statements emphasizing peace, stability, and prosperity.