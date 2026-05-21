'I discussed it, and he acknowledges how well we’re doing. We’re doing well,' US president says

Trump says he discussed AI safeguards with China’s Xi 'I discussed it, and he acknowledges how well we’re doing. We’re doing well,' US president says

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he discussed artificial intelligence safeguards with Chinese President Xi Jinping during talks in Beijing last week.

“I discussed it, and he acknowledges how well we’re doing. We’re doing well,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

He said Xi viewed the US and China as the dominant competitors in the AI sector, while other nations lag behind.

“He said it was the two of us; the two countries are fighting for it,” Trump said. “Other countries are way behind, way behind. They’re fighting for it. They want to; everybody wants it, but they’re way behind.”

Trump also indicated that a planned signing of an executive order on AI had been delayed.