Wadephul says Germany plans to contribute to UK-France-led mission to ensure free passage through the key shipping lane

German foreign minister casts doubt on NATO-led mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz Wadephul says Germany plans to contribute to UK-France-led mission to ensure free passage through the key shipping lane

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Friday voiced doubt about a NATO-led mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz, but said Berlin is preparing to contribute to an effort led by the UK and France to ensure free passage through the key shipping lane.

“I do not foresee an immediate NATO mission in the traditional sense in the Strait of Hormuz,” Wadephul told reporters in Sweden before joining counterparts at a NATO foreign ministers meeting.

“Nevertheless, it is clear that we stand by the transatlantic alliance. And the United States can rest assured that it can rely on us at any time,” he added.

Wadephul said Germany will contribute to efforts to ensure freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway.

“We have always said that we are prepared to ensure free passage through the Strait of Hormuz. We are preparing for these operations under the leadership of the United Kingdom and France,” he said.

Asked about political tensions between the US and Germany, after Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized President Donald Trump over the Iran war and Trump slammed Berlin for not offering immediate support to secure the strait, Wadephul sought to play down the dispute between the allies.

“We are in ongoing discussions with the US about deploying long-range missile systems in Germany,” referring to reports that the Trump administration had shelved plans to station Tomahawk missiles in Germany as a deterrent against Russia amid tensions with Berlin.

“We are inviting the United States to stay with their previous plans and to do that. But we are also ready for a procurement process,” he said, pointing to a possible alternative in which Germany would purchase long-range missiles from US manufacturers to close gaps in Europe’s military capabilities.

Wadephul also welcomed the US decision to send an additional 5,000 troops to Poland, a week after the Pentagon said it had canceled a planned deployment to the country.

​​​​​​​“This is a good decision, because it serves not only Poland’s security, but the security of the whole alliance – and so also ours. This is absolutely in our interest, we support that very much,” he said.