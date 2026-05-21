Johann Wadephul says European allies are ready to ease burden on the US, and that Berlin will play leading role in the process

Germany seeks stronger NATO with bigger European role, says foreign minister Johann Wadephul says European allies are ready to ease burden on the US, and that Berlin will play leading role in the process

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Thursday that Berlin backs a stronger NATO and wants European allies to shoulder more of the burden now carried by the United States.

“We want a stronger NATO with a greater role for Europe, we want to secure peace through more robust deterrence,” Wadephul said in a statement before traveling to Helsingborg, Sweden, for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

He said European allies are increasing defense spending to meet NATO’s target of 5% of gross domestic product and are moving to pool the capacities of their defense industries through closer arms cooperation.

“Germany is taking responsibility for playing a leading role in this process,” he said. “In this context, it is clear that as European capabilities increase, the tasks within the Alliance must be redistributed. Our goal is a new distribution of burdens that reflects Germany’s and Europe’s economic and military potential.”