Germany seeks stronger NATO with bigger European role, says foreign minister

Ayhan Simsek
21 May 2026•Update: 21 May 2026
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Thursday that Berlin backs a stronger NATO and wants European allies to shoulder more of the burden now carried by the United States.
“We want a stronger NATO with a greater role for Europe, we want to secure peace through more robust deterrence,” Wadephul said in a statement before traveling to Helsingborg, Sweden, for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.
He said European allies are increasing defense spending to meet NATO’s target of 5% of gross domestic product and are moving to pool the capacities of their defense industries through closer arms cooperation.
“Germany is taking responsibility for playing a leading role in this process,” he said. “In this context, it is clear that as European capabilities increase, the tasks within the Alliance must be redistributed. Our goal is a new distribution of burdens that reflects Germany’s and Europe’s economic and military potential.”