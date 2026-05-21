Foreign Ministry spokesman says NATO has no mandate in Middle East, while calling Israeli and Hezbollah violations of Lebanon ceasefire 'unacceptable'

France rejects any possible NATO role in Strait of Hormuz Foreign Ministry spokesman says NATO has no mandate in Middle East, while calling Israeli and Hezbollah violations of Lebanon ceasefire 'unacceptable'

France rejects any possible NATO role in securing the Strait of Hormuz, insisting that the alliance’s mandate does not extend to the Middle East, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

During a press briefing, Pascal Confavreux said Paris opposes NATO involvement in operations aimed at securing navigation in the strategic waterway after Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz.

“Our position is clear and consistent: the North Atlantic Treaty applies to the North Atlantic; it is neither the vocation nor the right alliance for a subject in the Middle East and Hormuz,” Confavreux said.

The remarks came two days after NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Alexus Grynkewich said the alliance was “considering” a possible contribution to maritime security efforts in the Strait of Hormuz, although he stressed there was “no planning yet.”

France reiterated that it remains involved in a multinational mission aimed at “peacefully” securing maritime navigation through the strait, a key global energy transit route.

On Lebanon, the Quai d’Orsay condemned what it called continuing violations of the ceasefire agreement by both Hezbollah and Israel, particularly in southern Lebanon.

“The violations are unacceptable. They must stop. We call on all parties to protect and respect civilians,” Confavreux said.

He added that its priority was to ensure the ceasefire is “consolidated” to allow for “direct negotiations” between Israel and Lebanon, describing such talks as a “historic opportunity.”