Renewed visit of Pakistani interior minister to Tehran aims to help facilitate exchange of messages between Iran, US, Foreign Ministry spokesperson says

Iran says it received US ‘viewpoints’ through Pakistan, currently reviewing them Renewed visit of Pakistani interior minister to Tehran aims to help facilitate exchange of messages between Iran, US, Foreign Ministry spokesperson says

Iran said it has received the US side’s “viewpoints” and is currently reviewing them, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Several rounds of message exchanges had taken place based on Tehran’s initial 14-point proposal, Esmaeil Baghaei told the Iranian state TV on Wednesday evening, the report by IRNA said.

“We have received the US viewpoints, and they are currently under review,” he said.

The renewed visit of Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to Tehran aims to help facilitate the exchange of messages between Iran and the US, Baghaei added.

On Wednesday, Naqvi arrived in Tehran for his second visit to Iran in less than a week, the Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported.

Trump later on Wednesday said the negotiations are in their "final stages," but insisted that he is "in no hurry" to complete them.

The fragile talks between Washington and Tehran have entered a sensitive stage after the two sides exchanged fresh proposals this week, multiple Pakistani government sources familiar with the matter told Anadolu.

The latest US proposal offers “slightly better incentives” to Iran compared to previous offers, the sources said, without disclosing further details.

According to the sources, the proposal includes issues related to Iran’s frozen assets and international sanctions imposed on Tehran.

However, they said Washington offered “no new concession” regarding Iran’s nuclear program, which remains the central obstacle to reaching an agreement.

Under a 14-point Iranian proposal previously reported by Anadolu, Tehran seeks separate negotiations on its nuclear program, including enriched uranium issues, within 30 days after a permanent ceasefire is reached.

Washington, however, wants the nuclear issue to be “discussed and resolved” before any permanent ceasefire agreement.

The proposal for “third-party monitoring” also remains under discussion, mainly on the Iranian side, the sources added.​​​​​​​

