Turkish stock exchange up at Thursday opening BIST 100 index gains around 28 points at opening bell

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 14,040.06, up 0.20% or 28.05 points.

On Wednesday, the BIST 100 fell 0.12% to close at 14,012.01 points, with a daily transaction volume of 165.5 billion liras ($3.63 billion).

As of 9.50 a.m. local time (0650GMT), exchange rates stood at 45.6150 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 53.1705 to the euro, and 61.2650 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,521, while Brent crude oil futures were trading at $106.58 per barrel.