North Korean soldier taken into South Korean custody after border crossing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says soldier crossed into South Korea late Tuesday

A North Korean soldier has been taken into South Korean custody after crossing the heavily fortified inter-Korean border, South Korea's military said Wednesday, in what is believed to be a defection, according to Yonhap News Agency.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the soldier was secured in the central front area.

"The military secured one North Korean soldier in the central front Tuesday night and relevant authorities are currently investigating the details," the JCS said in a statement.

The military did not disclose the soldier's identity, the exact location of the crossing, or the circumstances under which he entered South Korean territory.

