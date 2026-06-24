Meeting could strengthen unity among Islamic countries, Iranian parliament speaker says

Iranian parliament speaker Qalibaf arrives in Baku for OIC parliamentary union conference Meeting could strengthen unity among Islamic countries, Iranian parliament speaker says

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf arrived in Azerbaijani capital Baku on Wednesday to attend the 20th session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC), according to local media reports.

During a meeting with the deputy speaker of Azerbaijan's National Assembly, Qalibaf said he hoped the conference "would increase cohesion among Islamic countries."

The Azerbaijani deputy speaker welcomed the end of the conflict process and stressed the importance of establishing peace.

"Your presence and participation in this meeting will play a significant role in developing relations and will certainly be influential," the deputy speaker said.

The gathering, held in Baku from June 22 to 25, has brought together over 400 delegates, including parliament speakers and deputies from more than 40 member countries.

Established in 1999 and headquartered in Tehran, PUIC consists of 54 member parliaments and 24 observer organizations.