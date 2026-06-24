Fresh bird flu case detected as Australia remains on high alert Latest detection follows 2 confirmed cases in Western Australia

Australia has confirmed a fresh bird flu case in the country's south, bringing the total number of detected cases to three, local media reported on Wednesday.

The latest case of the highly pathogenic H5 bird flu confirmed in a wild migratory bird prompted authorities to maintain heightened surveillance as the virus spreads along the country's southern coastline, ABC News reported.

South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas said the latest case was detected in a giant petrel found at Knights Beach on the Fleurieu Peninsula.

The bird was one of two sick seabirds taken into care by a wildlife rescue group on June 14 and later tested for the virus.

Laboratory results confirmed one bird was infected with the H5 strain, while the second tested negative, Malinauskas told reporters.

Two additional sick birds discovered at Fowlers Bay also tested negative.

The latest detection follows two confirmed cases near Esperance in Western Australia, including a brown skua migratory seabird and another bird found on a remote beach that tested positive for the same deadly strain.