2 leaders expected to discuss bilateral ties as well as developments in region during Joseph Aoun's first official visit to Türkiye

Turkish president welcomes Lebanese counterpart in Ankara 2 leaders expected to discuss bilateral ties as well as developments in region during Joseph Aoun's first official visit to Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday welcomed Lebanese President Joseph Aoun with an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Türkiye’s capital Ankara.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, chief presidential adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic and other officials attended the ceremony.

Before the welcoming ceremony, Aoun visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, according to a written statement issued by the Lebanese Presidency.

Aoun laid a wreath at Ataturk's mausoleum and observed a moment of silence.

"I stand here to pay tribute to a man who embodied a nation's determination to rebuild their state and transformed the lands they had regained through sacrifice into a republic of law and institutions," he wrote in the memorial book.

He noted that Ataturk's determination continues to be an inspiration for every nation that desires seeking to establish a state.

"Lebanese nation, who are friends of the Turkish people, also see in this experience a model to follow in building a state governed by the rule of law, institutions, justice and equality," he added.

On Wednesday, Aoun said Wednesday that Lebanon was counting on Türkiye to contribute to its economic recovery, support the implementation of the US-mediated framework agreement and help strengthen stability in southern Lebanon.

In an interview with Anadolu ahead of his first official visit to Türkiye since taking office in January 2025, Aoun said Lebanese-Turkish relations have the “potential to move to advanced levels of cooperation."

"Türkiye has a central position in the current regional scene, and coordination with it is a strategic necessity, not a temporary option," he said.

Lebanon and Israel signed the US-sponsored framework agreement on June 26. The agreement provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory in return for the deployment of the Lebanese army there, along with the disarmament of armed groups, including Hezbollah.