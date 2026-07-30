Recent precision strikes using Roketsan’s TEBER-82 munitions follow other historic achievements by fighter drone

Baykar’s Kizilelma unmanned stealth drone scores direct hits in internal weapons bay tests Recent precision strikes using Roketsan’s TEBER-82 munitions follow other historic achievements by fighter drone

Turkish defense firm Baykar’s Kizilelma unmanned stealth fighter drone successfully executed historic live firing tests using munitions launched directly from its internal weapons bay.

Baykar said in a recent statement that the tests were conducted at the Corlu Flight Training and Test Center in the northwestern province of Tekirdag.

The first test was conducted Saturday using the production model bearing tail number S2 and Roketsan’s TEBER-82 munition.

The drone took off from the city of Corlu and flew to the designated test area, where it scored direct hits using the internally carried weapons.

The successful internal weapons bay tests marked a major milestone in efforts to integrate domestically produced munitions into the Kizilelma platform.

The company said carrying munitions internally reduces the aircraft’s radar cross-section while preserving its high speed and aerodynamic efficiency.

The drone’s stealth advantage allows it to penetrate enemy territory and carry out strategic missions in areas protected by dense air defense systems, the company added.

The precision strikes followed a series of other milestones achieved by the platform over the past year.

Kizilelma has demonstrated its versatility in previous tests involving the Gokdogan air-to-air missile, the supersonic JET-230 missile and various guided bombs.

In November 2025, the aircraft became the world’s first unmanned fighter to destroy a jet-powered aerial target using a beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, according to Baykar.

Baykar said it finances its projects with its own resources and recorded $2.2 billion in exports last year, its highest figure to date. The company has signed export agreements with 39 countries.

