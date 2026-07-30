US sanctions global networks supporting Iran’s Mahan Air, Revolutionary Guards State, Treasury agencies sanction 6 actors in China, India, Russia, Iran for facilitating military transport, weapons procurement

The US imposed sanctions on six individuals and entities Thursday in four nations for their roles in supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its primary transport network, Mahan Air.

“The United States today sanctioned six entities and individuals in China, India, Russia, and Iran that enable the Iranian regime’s ... IRGC,” said State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

The move targets the "Mahan Air Network," which Pigott identified as the IRGC’s "airline of choice" for transporting weapons, military personnel and equipment worldwide.

The Treasury Department accused Mahan Air of facilitating military training and procuring drone systems by providing travel services for IRGC‑Qods Force.

Additionally, the US agencies sanctioned the DadeNegar Startup Studio, an IRGC-affiliated front company accused of supporting military targeting by soliciting the locations of American and Israeli assets in the Middle East.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized that providing financial or commercial services to the networks sustains a "terrorist enterprise."

"The United States calls on the international community, particularly companies and individuals doing business with Mahan Air or any other sanctioned Iranian carrier, to recognize the serious risks raised by continuing such engagement," said Pigott.