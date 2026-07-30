New commander appointed for Ukraine's elite special operations unit as Yevhen Khmara moves to acting defense minister role

Zelenskyy reshuffles leadership of Security Service of Ukraine New commander appointed for Ukraine's elite special operations unit as Yevhen Khmara moves to acting defense minister role

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a broad reshuffle of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Thursday, appointing a new commander of its elite special operations unit and replacing regional SBU chiefs in eight regions.

In a post on Dubai-based Telegram, Zelenskyy said Brig. Gen. Oleh Fedorov had been appointed head of the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center, replacing Yevhen Khmara, who is serving as acting defense minister.

The president also appointed permanent heads of the SBU's regional directorates in the Chernivtsi, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Lviv, Ternopil, Mykolaiv, and Zhytomyr regions.

Separately, Zelenskyy named former acting Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev to be the new deputy head of the presidential office.

Sobolev previously served as acting economy, environment and agriculture minister and was a member of the Ukrainian delegation that held talks with US officials in Geneva in February.

The appointments come as Ukraine continues a broader overhaul of its senior military and government leadership.

Earlier this month, parliament approved a new Cabinet but left the posts of foreign minister and defense minister vacant. Yevhen Khmara continues to serve as acting defense minister.

On July 22, Zelenskyy appointed Mykhailo Drapatyi as commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, replacing Oleksandr Syrskyi, following a series of changes to the country's military leadership.