Apple achieves 16% year-over-year increase in revenue and marking its strongest June quarter ever

Apple reports Q3 revenue of $109.4B Apple achieves 16% year-over-year increase in revenue and marking its strongest June quarter ever

Apple posted quarterly revenue of $109.4 billion, up 16% year over year in the third quarter, according to its financial results on early Friday.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company reported its strongest June quarter ever, with double-digit revenue growth across the iPhone, Mac and Services in every geographic segment.

Cook said the company introduced the all-new Siri AI alongside its latest software innovations and important new child safety features at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC26).

Apple CFO Kevan Parekh said the company set new June quarter records for both earnings per share and operating cash flow.

Parekh said the installed base of active devices also reached a new all-time high across all major product categories and geographic segments.

The board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.27 per share of the company's common stock.

