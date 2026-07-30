Concacaf rejects FIFA proposal to sell World Cup interests

Concacaf and its 41 member associations on Thursday rejected a proposal by world football’s governing body FIFA to sell interests in the World Cup to private investors, citing serious concerns over governance and transparency, and threatening to derail the plan.

"The membership expressed deep concerns about the lack of due process surrounding the proposal, the artificially short deadline imposed, and the absence of any review or approval by the relevant FIFA governance bodies," the North, Central American, and Caribbean football governing body said following a high-level meeting.

They met to discuss the establishment of FIFA Forward Enterprise, an initiative presented by FIFA President Gianni Infantino as a way to attract private equity to fund development programs. However, member associations questioned the necessity of such investment after concluding this summer what has been called the most profitable World Cup in history.

Demanding accountability

Concacaf instead directed its representatives to engage FIFA on utilizing the organization's "vast reserves" to boost funding for regional football development. The confederation stressed that any significant policy shift must follow proper statutory processes rather than bypassing established oversight.

"History has shown FIFA and the football family what happens when the custodians of the game lose sight of these values," the statement added.

Concacaf reaffirmed that the future of the game must remain under the stewardship of the "football family" rather than external financial entities.

The rejection followed all 55 UEFA member associations pledging to back a boycott of FIFA competitions if it proceeds with plans to sell stakes in its tournaments to private investors.

Infantino, however, defended the plan as a “golden opportunity” to accelerate football development worldwide, saying it would unlock what he called the “previously uncaptured commercial value” of world football.

Infantino also came under fire during the summer World Cup over allegations that he let his close relationship with US President Donald Trump sway a decision to suspend a one-game ban on a US player.