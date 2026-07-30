Canadian police investigate alleged shooting at mosque

Canadian police are investigating a possible hate-motivated attack on a mosque in Winnipeg after its leaders said Thursday that shots were fired at the building while community members were inside.

The Rahma Islamic Centre said in a statement that two people fired at the facility from a vehicle Wednesday evening before using another weapon to break glass at the building.

“Thankfully, they were unable to enter the premises, and no one was injured,” the center said.

It added that the individuals are believed to be the same attackers who shouted racial slurs at people gathered there earlier in the day.

“This attack has deeply shaken our volunteers, community, children, and staff,” it said. “Our centre exists to provide a place of community, belonging, and peace.”

Winnipeg police received a report of property damage at about 11.30 pm Wednesday (0430GMT, Thursday), CityNews Winnipeg reported.

“Multiple windows were shattered with damages estimated at over $3,000” – or about $2,140 in US dollars – Constable Claude Chancy told the local outlet.

Police also received an earlier report of a vehicle passing the center while its occupants shouted racial slurs at people outside, according to CityNews.

The police department’s major crimes unit and hate crime coordinators are investigating, said the report, noting that no suspects have so far been identified and no arrests made.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims said security footage showed two people approaching the center, with one appearing to strike its walls with a blunt object, while bullet holes were later discovered in the building’s windows.

Community representatives and elected officials are expected to answer reporters' questions at the center later Thursday.

“This is yet another example of almost daily violent Islamophobic attacks for the past few weeks across Canada,” the group said.