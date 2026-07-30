Sudan resumes repatriation flights, returns 1,200 people from Egypt

Sudanese authorities have resumed repatriation flights, returning around 1,200 people from Egypt, a local committee said Thursday.

According to the Sudanese state news agency SUNA, the returnees set out aboard 24 vehicles on trips organized by the General Secretariat of the Sudanese Zakat Chamber, a government agency.

The resumption of the repatriation flights followed a decision by Sudanese authorities to offer facilities to the returnees, including waiving fees for emergency documents and accepting expired passports.

Montaser Osman Omar, an executive of Sudan’s Hope Committee for Voluntary Return, a civil humanitarian initiative, said the Passports and Civil Registry Authority had dispatched a specialized police team to Cairo to work in coordination with the Sudanese Embassy and the committee to expedite procedures for Sudanese citizens wishing to return.

According to the committee, the new returnees brought the number of Sudanese who returned to Sudan from Egypt this month to nearly 5,100 people.

Since the war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out in April 2023, more than 1.2 million Sudanese have fled to Egypt, according to official estimates. About 5 million Sudanese were already living in Egypt before the war, making it one of the main destinations for people fleeing the fighting.

By the end of 2025, about 428,676 people had voluntarily returned to Sudan, according to figures previously announced by the Sudanese authorities.

The war between the Sudanese army and RSF over disputes about integrating the paramilitary force into the military has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. It has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million.