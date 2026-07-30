Egyptian prime minister says Cairo will base its conclusions on ‘facts, not speculation,’ as investigations continue

Egypt says drone debris recovered from port vessel attack and working to determine its origin Egyptian prime minister says Cairo will base its conclusions on ‘facts, not speculation,’ as investigations continue

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said Thursday that authorities have recovered the wreckage of the drone used to attack a gas vessel at an Egyptian port and are analyzing it to determine its origin.

Speaking at a news conference in El Alamein, northern Egypt, Madbouly said no group had claimed responsibility for the attack.

“We have recovered the drone debris from the attack on the vessel at Damietta Port and we are doing a security analysis,” he said.

Madbouly stressed that Egypt’s position would be based “on facts, not speculation.”

He said the government had responded to the incident through several channels, including security measures involving the Defense Ministry and intelligence agencies.

Addressing concerns over energy supplies, Madbouly said the attack had not disrupted Egypt’s energy system, adding that authorities had activated alternative arrangements to ensure continued supplies.

During the same news conference, State Minister for Information Diaa Rashwan rejected speculation that the case would be shelved, and pledged to announce the findings once investigations are completed.

Earlier Thursday, the Egyptian government said two vessels caught fire at the port after being struck by a drone.

In a statement, it said the fire, which took place Wednesday, had been brought under control and preliminary investigations indicated the incident was caused by a drone. It added that no party had claimed responsibility and that authorities are continuing investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack and take measures to safeguard Egypt’s national security and interests.

On Wednesday evening, Egypt’s Petroleum Ministry announced a fire aboard two gas vessels at the port, without specifying the cause. British maritime security firm Ambrey reported a drone attack targeted a US-owned, Marshall Islands-flagged floating liquefied natural gas storage facility at the port.

Asked whether Iran was behind the attack, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that “it’s a little more of the same.”

Trump also said the US would respond to Iran “very strongly,” saying: “We’ll hit them very hard because it’s our turn to hit them. And they know it’s coming.”