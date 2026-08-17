'No messages of significance' exchanged, texts 'quickly reported to appropriate authorities' once believed to be suspicious, according to source

UK premier exchanged messages with individual posing as top Trump aide: Report 'No messages of significance' exchanged, texts 'quickly reported to appropriate authorities' once believed to be suspicious, according to source

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham exchanged messages with a person impersonating US President Donald Trump's chief of staff, according to a media report on Monday.

Citing four officials, Politico reported that Burnham exchanged messages with someone posing as the White House chief of staff.

According to the report, Burnham communicated with the individual claiming to be Susie Wiles "before becoming suspicious that the contact was illegitimate" and claimed only a "few messages" were exchanged.

According to the BBC, a British government spokesperson said: "We do not comment on national security matters."

The source said that "no messages of significance" were exchanged and the texts were "quickly reported to the appropriate authorities" once they were believed to be suspicious.

Previously, the BBC reported that the FBI was investigating the hacking of Wiles' phone in May last year.

At that time, Wiles said her phone had been hacked after an impersonator, or impersonators, used her contact list to message other top US officials.