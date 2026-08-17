Yabloko official says over 35 people detained without grounds outside Supreme Court

Moscow police detain opposition party members as Supreme Court considers election ban appeal Yabloko official says over 35 people detained without grounds outside Supreme Court

More than 35 people were detained outside the Russian Supreme Court in Moscow on Monday, as the court considered an appeal by the opposition Yabloko party against its removal from the September State Duma elections, the party said.

Chairman of the Yabloko Moscow branch Kirill Goncharov said on Telegram that one group of more than 20 people was being taken to the Khamovniki police station, while another group of about 15 to the Arbat station.

According to him, "the reasons for the detentions were not immediately clear."

"Since this happened before my eyes, I can confidently say that people were detained without grounds or reasons," he said.

The Supreme Court was hearing Yabloko's appeal against a decision issued on Aug. 10 to remove its federal candidate list from the upcoming State Duma elections.

The party remains eligible to field candidates in single-member constituencies.

The hearing was formally open, but only the parties involved and accredited journalists were allowed into the courtroom, according to Yabloko. The court did not provide a video broadcast.

The State Duma elections are scheduled for Sept. 18-20, with voting taking place over three days.