Beijing's statement comes as US president asks to reduce scale of annual Ulchi Freedom Shield which began Monday

China seeks political settlement of Korean Peninsula as Trump orders reduced drills with Seoul Beijing's statement comes as US president asks to reduce scale of annual Ulchi Freedom Shield which began Monday

China on Monday called for a “political settlement” between the two Koreas after US President Donald Trump ordered a substantial reduction in annual military drills with South Korea.

“Maintaining peace and stability on the (Korean) Peninsula and promoting political solution of the Peninsula issue is in the interest of both (the) sides,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

Lin was responding to questions on Trump’s statement regarding Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) – a joint military exercise by South Korea and American soldiers, which began as scheduled on Monday.

The exercise started amid renewed tensions with North Korea as well as Seoul’s push to regain wartime operational control from Washington, which has deployed more than 28,500 soldiers in South Korea under a defense treaty.

According to Seoul-based Yonhap News, Pyongyang has long decried the drills as rehearsals for war.

Trump said Sunday that he had instructed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to reduce the exercises, citing their cost and his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I am not happy with the fact that the United States has, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He said the drills were “costly” and sent a “totally inappropriate and hostile” signal to Pyongyang, adding that it was too late to cancel them altogether.

Trump’s statement came after South Korean President Lee Jae Myung last Saturday called for direct talks with North Korea to formally end the Korean War.

The Korean War ended in 1953 with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, leaving the two Koreas technically at war.

“Let us put down our intentions to threaten each other and begin discussions to end the long-running war as the directly involved parties,” Lee told a ceremony marking the 81st Liberation Day, adding: “In the process, (we) may also discuss effective ways to halt the advancement of the North’s nuclear capabilities.”

While Pyongyang has said its nuclear status was “irreversible,” Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a summit in Beijing this year in May “reaffirmed a shared goal of denuclearizing North Korea,” according to the White House.

Seoul on Monday expressed hope that Trump's "friendship" with Kim will lead to resumption of talks.

​​​​​​​"We expect friendly relations between the North Korean and US leaders to lead to meaningful North Korea-US talks and the start of discussions aimed at advancing peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," South Korean presidential office said.

