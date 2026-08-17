Israeli forces also opened heavy fire toward homes in Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, witnesses say

3 Palestinians injured in Israeli artillery shelling in latest Gaza ceasefire violation Israeli forces also opened heavy fire toward homes in Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, witnesses say

Three Palestinians were injured by Israeli artillery shelling in Gaza City on Monday, marking another violation of an ongoing ceasefire, a medical source said.

The source said the injuries were reported in the attack that targeted Al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City.

The shelling coincided with heavy gunfire toward homes in the neighborhood, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

The Israeli army also carried out two airstrikes on areas east of Gaza City, and artillery shelled Al-Tina Street south of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, they said.

The attacks came as mediators continue efforts to complete the implementation of US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the Israeli war on Gaza.

The Israeli army launched a brutal offensive in the Gaza Strip in October 2023 that has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and wounded over 174,000 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

​​​​​​​Despite the ceasefire that took effect in October 2025, the Israeli army has continued attacks in the Palestinian enclave, killing at least 1,262 Palestinians and injuring more than 4,100 others, official figures showed.