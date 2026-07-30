It comes day after half of England declared drought following record-low rainfall, prolonged high temperatures

Drought declared for all of Wales amid 'deteriorating' conditions It comes day after half of England declared drought following record-low rainfall, prolonged high temperatures

A drought has been declared across the whole of Wales amid deteriorating conditions caused by sustained high temperatures, the country's environment agency said Thursday.

The decision has been made in response to record-low river levels, dry soils, widespread wildfires and mounting effects on wildlife, farming and forestry, the BBC reported, citing Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

The agency said sustained high temperatures were causing the condition of the natural environment to "deteriorate."

NRW announced a drought last week in the north and parts of mid Wales.

The nationwide announcement is expected to trigger more monitoring of rivers and stronger advice for the public on use of water.

It came a day after a drought was declared for half of England following record-low rainfall and prolonged high temperatures.