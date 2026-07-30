Ukrainian president says experts still examining weapon but initial evidence points to North Korea

Zelenskyy claims preliminary data indicates Russia used North Korean ballistic missile to strike Ukraine Ukrainian president says experts still examining weapon but initial evidence points to North Korea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed on Thursday that preliminary information indicates Russia used a North Korean ballistic missile in its latest strike on Ukraine.

In a statement on Dubai-based Telegram, Zelenskyy said experts are still examining the missile used in the attack on the village of Radushne, but initial findings point to a North Korean-made weapon.

"Our preliminary data indicate that this was a North Korean ballistic missile. There will, of course, be further examinations, and everything will be verified," he said.

He said the use of the alleged missile demonstrated growing military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, accusing North Korea of supplying Russia with missiles and personnel.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine's priority remains securing additional air defense missiles, particularly interceptors for Patriot systems, as well as ammunition for other Western-supplied air defense systems.

"The most important thing is not just sympathy and not just condemnation, but missiles for air defense," Zelenskyy said.

Russia and North Korea have expanded military ties in recent years, but Moscow says Ukraine has no right to criticize Russia for the use of foreign weapons, as Kyiv itself is fighting almost exclusively with foreign arms.