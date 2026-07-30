France tightens water restrictions as drought spreads across several regions Residents face water-use limits, including daytime watering bans, restrictions on car washing, cleaning

Authorities in several French departments have urged residents to reduce water consumption as drought conditions intensify following weeks of high temperatures, limited rainfall and declining water levels, the Ouest France regional newspaper reported Thursday.

In the Orne department, the prefecture extended water restriction measures Tuesday, placing five water management zones under the highest "crisis" alert level due to the growing risk of shortages.

The affected areas include Egrenne-Varenne, Mayenne Amont, Iton, Avre and Sarthe Amont, which covers Alençon and surrounding communities.

Residents in those zones face strict limits, including a ban on watering gardens and plants between 8 am and 8 pm, as well as restrictions on non-essential water use such as washing cars with hoses and cleaning building facades, roofs and sidewalks.

The Touques zone has been raised to a higher alert level, while Orne Mayenne, Orne Amont and Risle-Charentonne-Guiel remain under drought alert status.

The Cotes-d'Armor department has also entered a drought alert, prompting the municipality of Lamballe-Armor to remind residents to comply with water-saving measures and limit consumption.

Authorities urged residents to adopt responsible water use practices as the shortage continues to put pressure on available resources.

In the Concarneau area of Finistere, scientists and environmental observers have reported growing effects of drought and recent heat waves on biodiversity.

Streams and ponds are drying up earlier than usual, seabirds are suffering from dehydration and marine ecosystems are showing signs of stress, including algae bleaching.

Researchers and naturalists said the combination of extreme heat and water scarcity is creating unusual conditions for wildlife and ecosystems, with consequences being observed earlier and more severely than in previous years.