IOM says families fled Al-Jamama area after deteriorating security in wake of RSF attack that killed 9 civilians

Over 1,400 people displaced after RSF attack in Sudan’s North Kordofan: UN migration agency IOM says families fled Al-Jamama area after deteriorating security in wake of RSF attack that killed 9 civilians

More than 1,400 people have been displaced from the Al-Jamama area in Sudan’s North Kordofan state following a deterioration in security after an attack blamed on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the UN agency said its Displacement Tracking Matrix recorded the displacement of about 1,430 people from Al-Jamama in Sudri locality, west of Bara, on Wednesday.

It said the displaced families moved to other locations within Sudri locality as well as areas in neighboring Bara locality in North Kordofan.

The IOM said the security situation remains “tense and highly fluid” and that it continues to monitor developments closely.

The update came a day after the Sudan Doctors Network, a local medical group, said nine civilians, including two women, were killed and 14 others injured in an RSF attack on Al-Jamama.

The network said the assault was carried out after residents were accused of collaborating with the Sudanese army. It also reported widespread looting of the local market, health center and other civilian property, triggering a large wave of displacement.

The RSF has not commented on the accusations.

North, West and South Kordofan states have witnessed sustained fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF since October 2025.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict between the army and the RSF since April 2023, a war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced nearly 13 million, according to UN and international estimates.