Pakistan, Saudi Arabia welcome Jordan proposal for Arab-Islamic meeting on Palestine Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar speaks over phone with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia welcomed Jordan's proposal to convene a meeting of Arab and Islamic countries to address the worsening situation in Palestine, particularly in occupied East Jerusalem, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The announcement came after Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, a ministry statement said.

According to the ministry, the two foreign ministers exchanged views on regional and international developments, including recent developments in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

It said the two sides welcomed Jordan's initiative to bring together Arab and Islamic countries to discuss the situation in Palestine, particularly occupied East Jerusalem, and agreed to remain in close contact on regional issues.

Separately, Dar also spoke by telephone with Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, according to the ministry.

The two ministers discussed regional and international developments, including the situation in Palestine and occupied East Jerusalem, the ministry said.

Israeli forces conduct near-daily military raids across the occupied West Bank, frequently carrying out arrests and attacks against Palestinians and their property.

The escalation comes amid intensified Israeli military and occupier attacks across the West Bank since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.

According to official Palestinian figures, at least 1,182 Palestinians have been killed, around 13,000 injured and nearly 24,000 arrested in the occupied West Bank during that period.

The pace of Israeli raids and occupier violence has further intensified since Friday's incident in the town of Tell, near Nablus, where four Palestinians and two Israelis were killed during clashes involving Israeli occupiers, Palestinian residents and the Israeli army.