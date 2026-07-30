Residents urged to strictly limit water consumption, using water only for essential sanitary, food-related needs

Belgium's Wallonia region maintains drought restrictions as fire risk remains high Residents urged to strictly limit water consumption, using water only for essential sanitary, food-related needs

Authorities in Belgium's Wallonia region have decided to maintain drought-related restrictions as water shortages continue and the risk of wildfires remains high, broadcaster RTL Info reported Thursday.

The regional drought task force met Thursday to assess the latest situation and concluded that conditions across Wallonia remain unchanged, with areas classified as dry to very dry.

Authorities said recent rainfall has not been enough to improve the situation.

Around 5 liters (1.3 gallons) of rain per square meter was recorded Sunday, while five to six times that amount would be required to return water levels to normal.

River flows across the region remain significantly low.

Restrictions introduced by the Walloon Public Service will therefore remain in place.

Activities including kayaking and fishing continue to be banned due to low water levels.

Eight municipalities, mostly in Luxembourg province, remain under monitoring by the Walloon Water Company.

Residents in those areas have been urged to strictly limit water consumption to only essential sanitary and food-related needs.

Officials also warned that the fire risk remains elevated.

Stephanie Ernoux, spokesperson for the Risk Coordination and Expertise Transmission Center (Cortex), said the danger level remains "very high" in open areas and "high" in forest zones, where trees continue to experience stress due to dry conditions.

Authorities urged residents to comply with measures, including bans imposed by provincial governors on outdoor fires and barbecues, even in designated areas.